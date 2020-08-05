UrduPoint.com
AIG Police South Punjab Pays Visit At Daad Rasi Center For Women

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:45 PM

AIG Police South Punjab pays visit at Daad Rasi Center for women

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police, South Punjab said circle of Daad Rasi Center for women was being spread across South Punjab following its good performance to protect women belonging to different fields of life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police, South Punjab said circle of Daad Rasi Center for women was being spread across South Punjab following its good performance to protect women belonging to different fields of life.

While paying visit at the center here Wednesday,Inam Ghani asked its management to follow women's cases registered with different courts sharply. He said all departments of Daad Rasi Center including medical and investigation were fully operational.

He termed creation of the Center 'nothing less than a great blessing.

He added that torture and harassment of women would never be tolerated. He said the center had adopted an effective methodology of launching investigation of cases registered against the women.

CPO Ahsan Raza giving briefing to AIG, said about three to four thousand women had received legitimate help through aforesaid center. He informed that new building of Darul Aman and shelter room consisting of 100-room beds was fully completed. He expressed hope that Women Protection Officers would be appointed in the center soon to help out needy women.

