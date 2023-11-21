Assistant Inspector General(AIG) Police Welfare Hameedullah Khan (PSP) on Tuesday visited Dera and met with families of police martyrs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Assistant Inspector General(AIG) Police Welfare Hameedullah Khan (PSP) on Tuesday visited Dera and met with families of police martyrs.

According to the district police's spokesman, the AIG welfare visited Shudai-e-Police Desk Dera at the DPO office where he along with the Incharge of Desk DSP Headquarter Asghar Ali Shah and Focal Person Malik Muhammad Imran handed over the welfare cheque on behalf of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan to the family and heirs of constable Mubarak Shah, who was martyred by unknown terrorists at the Maddi Gate within the limits of Kulachi Police Station on July 19, 2023.

He also presented a commendation letter and souvenir to the martyr's children.

He paid glowing tributes to the martyr and added that the police department takes special care of martyrs' families.

He assured that the department would continue its support and cooperation towards the families of the martyrs for their welfare.