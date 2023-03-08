AIG put security high alert in provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :In pursuance of the instructions of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the security has been put on high alert in the provincial capital to avoid any untoward incident.

A letter of the AIG addressed to KP police Chief said that there were intelligence reports of suspicious activities in Peshawar or its surroundings and needed necessary arrangements to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

It advised putting in place all possible security measures and strengthening of the security of important offices, buildings, religious places, educational institutions and government installations to refrain the diehard elements from materialising their evil designs.

Meanwhile, the public was also urged to keep an eye on suspicious activities and persons around them and inform the police and security agencies by dialling helpline 1125 from their mobile phones at any time.