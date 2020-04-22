AIG reviewes security in Ramzan

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi chaired a video link conference regarding Ramazan security and the steps to prevent spread of coronavirus at his Office on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi chaired a video link conference regarding Ramazan security and the steps to prevent spread of coronavirus at his Office on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 police officers, officials and volunteers will perform security duty across the region.

Implementation of instructions issued by the government with respect to prayers in holy month of Ramazan should be ensured. The AIG Mastoi said special squads should be constituted to implement restrictions imposed by the government during the lockdown. The SSPs should ensue timely measures to control crime. Officials who misbehaved with citizens or found involved in corruption under the cover of corona duty and crime control should get ready for strict action, the AIG said.