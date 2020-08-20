AIG reviews plan for foolproof security on Muharram in Baluchistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema on Thursday chaired a meeting to review security measures for ensuring foolproof security on Muharram-ul Haram across the province.

SSP Operation, SSP Investigation, SP headquarter, SPs, DSPs, SHOs, and Investigation officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the date of those people who took houses on rent and shopkeepers were being taken in respective areas of the province including Quetta under implementation of hire act while action would be taken against those renters over violation of rent act.

Security forces including police, administration, Frontier Corps and other forces would be deployed on different routes of processions of Muharram-ur Haram in order to ensure foolproof security of the procession in the respective area of the province.

Strict checking of hired houses, hotels and shops is continued in Quetta despite stern action is underway against illegal vehicles and without number plate vehicles including rickshaws at exit and entry points of the province amid to control any untoward situation during Muharram-ul Haram.

While special checks are also being carried out on suspects and suspicious vehicles, the ban was imposed on double riding of motorcycles during Muharram while women, children, the elderly, and law enforcement personnel will be exempted.

In Quetta city, beggars, and peddlers will also be kept away for route processions, Imambargahs, majlis, and other places for security measures.

All SHOs will conduct surveys within the limits of their police stations and would send detailed reports regarding garbage, debris, garbage disposal, and street lights along the routes so that cleanliness and installation of street lights would be repaired according to reports of respective SHOs in the area.

Security forces including Quetta Traffic Police will also implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent people from wearing masks in the affected areas and will take legal action against those who did not follow SOPs.

The meeting was also told that the movement of Afghan refugees/foreigners would be closely monitored. Strict checks were tightened at the entrances and exits of the city. Patrolling of mobile and Eagle Squad should be further tightened.

Additional IG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that all the processions of Muharram would be recorded through cameras while legal action could be taken against those who make objectionable speeches with evidence.

The bomb disposal team of the routes and adjacent areas of all the processions will conduct searching, he said saying that the entire area will be cleared by a team of special dogs that will detect explosives and suspicious objects before taking procession of Muharram.

He said all the hotels, restaurants, and rented residents of the city are being checked on a daily basis and their complete data are being collected and the records are being stored in the relevant police stations and special branches.

In connection with Muharram, IBOs operations will be conducted on daily basis in Quetta city from 1st Muharram in collaboration with other agencies, he said adding that the District Police at the gatherings, processions, and other sensitive places, special branch, CTD white parachutes would be deployed for secret surveillance.

Sensitive places in Quetta city will be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras. Quetta Police will carry out spot checks on a daily basis at two different places and at different times. Each SHO and SDPO will carry out an effective examination under their own supervision, AIG said.

He said that a police control room would be set up during Muharram and monitoring and practical measures would also be taken through live control room and CCTV cameras installed on the occasion of Ashura procession.