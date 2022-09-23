AIG rewards police team with cash prizes for foiling robbery bid

Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday announced cash reward and commendation certificates for police party of Mominabad police station that foiled a robbery bid and arrested three accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday announced cash reward and commendation certificates for police party of Mominabad police station that foiled a robbery bid and arrested three accused.

According to spokesperson, the Karachi Police chief announced a cash reward of Rs.

50,000 for the team of Mominabad police station for their valiant action against street criminals.

A patrolling team of Mominabad police station saved a citizen from being robbed near Orangi Town No. 10 Al Sadaf Chowk and during exchange of fire with the alleged accused three robbers were arrested including one in injured condition.

The stolen goods, stolen motorcycle and weapons were seized from the arrested accused identified as Qasim, Jibran and Umair.