AIG Seeks Cooperation From Masses

Thu 01st October 2020

AIG seeks cooperation from masses

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Southern Punjab termed bringing change in society without extending cooperation from commoners of society was impossible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Southern Punjab termed bringing change in society without extending cooperation from commoners of society was impossible.

While holding meeting with Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjoa here Thursday, Zafar Iqbal said change of police culture was his top mission to which they were doing every kind of effort soon after taking appointment here.

Additional IG also discussed about police reforms on the occasion.

Ejaz Janjoa said holding green Multan had been remained his earnest mission. He said PHA was planting millions of trees to provide better air and environment to dwellers of the city. It would rather make temperature of the city cooler and healthier, he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

