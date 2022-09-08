AIG South expresses concern over 200 suicide incidents in current year

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, took strict notice of rising incidents of suicide and expressed concern over 200 suicide incidents during the current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, took strict notice of rising incidents of suicide and expressed concern over 200 suicide incidents during the current year.

He expressed these views while holding video link meeting with top police officials of South Punjab including all RPOs and District Commanding Officers.

He directed DPOs to review the suicide cases themselves and no concession should be granted to the accused in honor killing cases. He said that the deaths due to black stone was dangerous and ordered for taking measures to prevent it.

The AIG South also expressed concern over the loss of precious lives in traffic accidents as more than 400 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in South Punjab during one year.

He directed all the commanding officers to organize awareness lectures to control traffic accidents and formed task force at police station level to control traffic accidents.

The officers concerned were directed to prepare proposals regarding traffic accidents and submit with South Punjab Police Office and conduct meetings with all stakeholders. He also ordered to improve PHP, traffic and other units performance further.