UrduPoint.com

AIG South Expresses Concern Over 200 Suicide Incidents In Current Year

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 06:52 PM

AIG South expresses concern over 200 suicide incidents in current year

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, took strict notice of rising incidents of suicide and expressed concern over 200 suicide incidents during the current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, took strict notice of rising incidents of suicide and expressed concern over 200 suicide incidents during the current year.

He expressed these views while holding video link meeting with top police officials of South Punjab including all RPOs and District Commanding Officers.

He directed DPOs to review the suicide cases themselves and no concession should be granted to the accused in honor killing cases. He said that the deaths due to black stone was dangerous and ordered for taking measures to prevent it.

The AIG South also expressed concern over the loss of precious lives in traffic accidents as more than 400 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in South Punjab during one year.

He directed all the commanding officers to organize awareness lectures to control traffic accidents and formed task force at police station level to control traffic accidents.

The officers concerned were directed to prepare proposals regarding traffic accidents and submit with South Punjab Police Office and conduct meetings with all stakeholders. He also ordered to improve PHP, traffic and other units performance further.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Suicide Traffic Philippine Peso All Top

Recent Stories

WAPDA to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

WAPDA to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

1 minute ago
 CM Bizenjo, Federal Cabinet Committee argued to so ..

CM Bizenjo, Federal Cabinet Committee argued to solve issue of missing persons

1 minute ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen ties with US in diver ..

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with US in diverse fields: PM

6 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General, US Secretary of State to H ..

NATO Secretary General, US Secretary of State to Hold Meeting on Friday - Allian ..

1 minute ago
 Powell Says US Federal Reserve Must 'Act Strongly' ..

Powell Says US Federal Reserve Must 'Act Strongly' to Avoid 1980s-Style Inflatio ..

3 minutes ago
 47 head constables promoted as ASIs

47 head constables promoted as ASIs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.