AIG South Inam Ghani Terms Community Policing Better Source To Get Masses Confidence

Fri 24th July 2020

AIG South Inam Ghani terms community policing better source to get masses confidence

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) police South Punjab, Inam Ghani, paid visit to district Khanewal alongwith RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan on Friday.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem welcomed the Additional IG and RPO while an active police squad presented guard of honour to both officials. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was also present.

AIG also paid visit to various branches of DPO office.

AIG Inam Ghani presided over crime meeting with Khanewal police officials while RPO and DPO gave briefing.

Speaking on this occasion, AIG South said that he came with task of making South Punjab crime free zone.

He said that provision of justice on merit is top priority by ending traditional image of police.

Community policing is a better source to get masses confidence.

RPO said that they were taking various steps to reduce crime ratio in the Multan region. He said that the system for interrogation on merit  has been initiated in police stations.

