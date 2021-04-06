UrduPoint.com
AIG South Punjab For Crackdown Against Without License, Less Age Drivers

Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

AIG South Punjab for crackdown against without license, less age drivers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal directed police officials to launch crackdown against those without driving license and less age drivers to avert from road traffic accidents.

AIG South, Zafar Iqbal expressed these views while presiding over meeting here on Tuesday.

He ordered to start zero tolerance operation against traffic rules violators after the month of Ramazan and to bring reduction into traffic accidents through road safety audit at all districts of South Punjab.

Zafar ordered to issue stickers to slow-moving vehicles and complete functioning of street lights.

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth said that school timings will be changed to resolve the traffic issues while road infrastructure also be improved.

He further said that it was necessary for every citizen to complete documents of vehicle including driving license.

