AIG South Punjab Reviews Police System In DG Khan

Sat 11th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Inam Ghani South Punjab arrived here on Saturday to review police system with measures being adopted to control crimes' ratio across the region.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honor to him when he reached at police line. Rigional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmad and DPOs welcomed him upon his arrival.

After guard of honor, Inam Ghani received briefings from District Police Officers hailing from four districts of South Punjab. He discussed in detail about security matters and stressed on providing maximum relief to common citizens approaching police for their problems.

AIG directed to resolve crimes pertaining to ordinary nature forthwith and better to be on the spot to protect lives and goods of the commoners as well as their money that not to be wasted in worthless activities or coming to police stations.

He also paid visit to Special Initiative Police Station Thana Sadar and Police Khidmat Center.

He reviewed arrangement being made in the both two police centers to facilitate visitors. He instructed officials concerned to leave no stone unturned to resolve people's issues especially the poor ones who approached them to resolve their issues through the service centers.

