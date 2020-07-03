AIG South Punjab visits Multan

Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab Inam Ghani paid his maiden visit here Friday to receive briefing on law and order situation being maintained under incumbent police system operating across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab Inam Ghani paid his maiden visit here Friday to receive briefing on law and order situation being maintained under incumbent police system operating across the region.

According to official spokesperson from Regional Police Office, RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan along with top brass of police officers including RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Drayshuk, RPO DG Khan Imran Ahmad and CPO Hassan Raza received the commanding police officer warmly. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honor to AIG upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, an important meeting presided over by Inam Ghani was held at RPO office. A multi pointed agenda brought into discussion under scenario of political and social circumstances.

AIG said in the meeting that his deputation to look after security system in South Punjab had a privilege for him. He assured of taking every plausible step to provide relief to people hailing to the region. He said new police system would help resolve masses' complaints at their door step.