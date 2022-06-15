AIG South visits police lines, appreciates personnel over successful ODI series

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday paid visit to Police lines and held a meeting with senior officers.

He commended all the officers and employees over conducting successful International cricket matches in city and said that it was a great achievement of police and other law enforcement institutions.

He hailed the police officials and employees for their good duty and pledged that South Punjab Police would continue to play its role in maintaining the dignity of Pakistan.

Ehsan Sadiq also talked to the officers about the arrangements to control crime.

He directed the officers to keep an eye on all kinds of crimes and criminals and make a sincere effort to rid the society of filthy elements.

Additional IG directed to control incidents of theft and robbery and to provide peaceful environment to the citizens.

He said that the standard of policing could be raised in public opinion by helping the citizens beyond their expectations.

Meanwhile, President High Court Bar Multan Mian Adil Mushtaq called on Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Ehsan Sadiq.

Mian Adil Mushtaq congratulated the Additional IG on the successful conduct of international cricket matches in Multan and presented a bouquet.

On this occasion, Additional IG South Ehsan Sadiq said that police and bar were inseparable.