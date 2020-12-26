UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIG Stresses Promotion Of Sports Activities For Healthy Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:14 PM

AIG stresses promotion of sports activities for healthy society

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr Jameel Ahmed, has said that sports persons are like ambassadors of a country who represent their nation globally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr Jameel Ahmed, has said that sports persons are like ambassadors of a country who represent their nation globally."A country whose playgrounds are full of the sports persons, its hospitals are often seen vacant," he said while addressing at a shield distribution ceremony for the sports events organized by the Sindh Games Association here Saturday.The AIG emphasized on the need of getting engaged in the sports activities for physical and mental growth adding that the society as a whole should try to promote sports in order to pave the way for a healthy society.

The AIG said like the rest of the world, Pakistan was also in the grip of the COVID-19, advising the sports persons to comply with the government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).The association's office bearers expressed gratitude to the AIG for attending the ceremony and for encouraging the youth.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Police Sports Hyderabad Turkish Lira Government

Recent Stories

Japan to halt all new entries from abroad next wee ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Plans to Almost Double Southern Ports' Crude ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, eight injured in Panjgur blast

2 minutes ago

South Africa v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Swiss admit blundering after Covid first wave

5 minutes ago

Hamas says 'barbaric' Israeli strike damaged child ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.