AIG Sukkur chairs a meeting regarding Coronavirus protection in Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG), Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding coronavirus protection in Ramazan in the light of 20 directives from government.

The AIG Sukkur said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared with regard to contain spread of coronavirus, crime control and Ramazan security. More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in this regard. Patrolling will be increased during the Sehr and Iftar times and the welfare of police personnel will also be ensured during Ramazan.

The AIG instructed all the officers to take stern action against the lawless elements during the month of Ramazan. He said that the safety and security of citizens in mosques and other worship places should be ensured and social distance between pilgrims and ranks should also be ensured.

He said that during Ramazan, the religious scholars should give emphasis on national solidarity, harmony and equality and also inform Muslims about precautions against coronavirus.