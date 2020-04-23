UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIG Sukkur Chairs A Meeting Regarding Coronavirus Protection In Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:30 PM

AIG Sukkur chairs a meeting regarding Coronavirus protection in Ramazan

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG), Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding coronavirus protection in Ramazan in the light of 20 directives from government.

The AIG Sukkur said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared with regard to contain spread of coronavirus, crime control and Ramazan security. More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in this regard. Patrolling will be increased during the Sehr and Iftar times and the welfare of police personnel will also be ensured during Ramazan.

The AIG instructed all the officers to take stern action against the lawless elements during the month of Ramazan. He said that the safety and security of citizens in mosques and other worship places should be ensured and social distance between pilgrims and ranks should also be ensured.

He said that during Ramazan, the religious scholars should give emphasis on national solidarity, harmony and equality and also inform Muslims about precautions against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur Muslim All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

4 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

4 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

4 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.