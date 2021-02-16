AIG Sukkur directs for resolve genuine issues of eople

UrduPoint.com
AIG Sukkur zone Kamran Afzal on Tuesday has directed police officers to make it their top priority to resolve the genuine issues of the people at police station level

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :AIG Sukkur zone Kamran Afzal on Tuesday has directed police officers to make it their top priority to resolve the genuine issues of the people at police station level.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the AIG said that police stations were the face of the department and it should be their top priority to promote merit and provide justice to the people without any delay.

He also directed officials to behave politely with citizens and complainants, dealing with them in professional manner.

