AIG Sukkur Pays Tribute To Martyred Cops

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:54 PM

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur zone Kamran Afzal on Monday paid tributes to the martyred cops including two Station House Officers (SHOs) who was injured in a rocket attack on police armoured personnel carrier (APC) by the Katcha dacoits of Gharhi Tegho in district Shikarpur on Sunday

He said the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel to combat against the criminals, especially in the Katcha area of Gharhi Tegho, would not be forgotten. The AIG said the operation against the dacoits would be continued till the elimination of the criminals from the Katcha areas.

