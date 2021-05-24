AIG Sukkur pays tribute to martyred cops

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur zone Kamran Afzal on Monday paid tributes to the martyred cops including two Station House Officers (SHOs) who was injured in a rocket attack on police armoured personnel carrier (APC) by the Katcha dacoits of Gharhi Tegho in district Shikarpur on Sunday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur zone Kamran Afzal on Monday paid tributes to the martyred cops including two Station House Officers (SHOs) who was injured in a rocket attack on police armoured personnel carrier (APC) by the Katcha dacoits of Gharhi Tegho in district Shikarpur on Sunday.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel to combat against the criminals, especially in the Katcha area of Gharhi Tegho, would not be forgotten. The AIG said the operation against the dacoits would be continued till the elimination of the criminals from the Katcha areas.