AIG Sukkur reviews law and order situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Sukkur zone Kamran Afzal on Wednesday presided over a meeting with the DIG, SSPs to review law and order situation in the region.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Fida Hussain Mastoi and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) briefed the AIGP about the law and order in the region.

They informed the AIG about the steps taken to maintain law and order during the last month.

The Officers informed the AIG that the overall law and order situation in the Sukkur region remained under control due to comprehensive planning and proactive policing.

Kamran directed the senior cops to keep close coordination with other law enforcing agencies, expedite raids against the miscreants and outlaws and adopt a plan and strategy to preempt any untoward incidents.