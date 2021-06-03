AIG Sukkur visits police camps set up in Katcha area

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukkur Zone, Kamran Fazal on Thursday visited the newly set up police camps in the Katcha area of Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sukkur Zone, Kamran Fazal on Thursday visited the newly set up police camps in the Katcha area of Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts.

The AIG was briefed about the prevailing situation of the Katcha area and a grand operation against the Katcha criminals of Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur would be launched soon.

The AIG said a strategy has already been devised for the police operation against the dacoits, adding that it would be result-oriented and final drive to eliminate all the criminals and their hideouts.

He said there would be zero tolerance against the criminals. He stressed on the police's pledge to make the Katcha areas free from all the criminals