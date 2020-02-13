AIG Training gives lecture to police personnel on morality

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Training Punjab Tariq Masood Yasin visited police training college and gave lecture to under-traning police personnel on morality

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Training Punjab Tariq Masood Yasin visited police training college and gave lecture to under-traning police personnel on morality.

Speaking on this occasion, AIG Training Tariq Masood said that it was dire need to improve thinking, behavior and moral values of police along with latest professional training.

He said that new training system comprised on moralities was devised by keeping in view these targets and its positive results started to come.

He urged the police personnel to start journey with serving humanity and make honesty, truth and politeness part of your job.

He said that steps were also taken to strengthen police psychologically.

He said that a comprehensive master plan was being devised to make police training college Multan a best institution in future.

SSP Police training college Muhammad Asim presented souvenir to AID Tariq Masood.