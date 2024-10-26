AIG Umrani Holds Orderly Room To Resolve ICT Police Issues
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani led an orderly room session at the Central Police Office here Saturday, which was attended by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police officials.
A police spokesperson told APP that during the orderly room, the officers presented both personal and official concerns to the AIG.
He said immediate directives were issued for the resolution of urgent issues, while senior officers were instructed to address the remaining matters promptly.
AIG Abdul Haq Umrani highlighted various welfare initiatives for police officers, including improvements in housing, healthcare and education facilities, he said.
He emphasized an open-door policy, encouraging personnel to bring forward any concerns directly to his office for timely resolution.
The AIG noted that the main objective of the orderly room was to address welfare, personal and official issues, thereby uplifting officers’ morale by prioritizing solutions that enhance their well-being.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris are set to observe October 27 as Black Day26 seconds ago
-
Two women drug suppliers held, recovered marijuana29 seconds ago
-
CS expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Black Day11 minutes ago
-
Three factories sealed for polluting environment11 minutes ago
-
October 27 marks the darkest day in Kashmir's recent history: Wani20 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Shaheed SI Haider Ali offered at Police Lines HQ20 minutes ago
-
FDA, WASA budgets of Rs.11.472bn approved for 2024-2520 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to observe Kashmir Black Day in effective manner: Qasim Noon21 minutes ago
-
Shah Nawaz Mahesar’s book launching ceremony on Sunday21 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad21 minutes ago
-
Observance of Kashmir black day in SZABIST University campus Larkana30 minutes ago
-
History will forever remember October 27 as Black Day: Ayaz Sadiq30 minutes ago