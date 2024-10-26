Open Menu

AIG Umrani Holds Orderly Room To Resolve ICT Police Issues

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani led an orderly room session at the Central Police Office here Saturday, which was attended by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police officials.

A police spokesperson told APP that during the orderly room, the officers presented both personal and official concerns to the AIG.

He said immediate directives were issued for the resolution of urgent issues, while senior officers were instructed to address the remaining matters promptly.

AIG Abdul Haq Umrani highlighted various welfare initiatives for police officers, including improvements in housing, healthcare and education facilities, he said.

He emphasized an open-door policy, encouraging personnel to bring forward any concerns directly to his office for timely resolution.

The AIG noted that the main objective of the orderly room was to address welfare, personal and official issues, thereby uplifting officers’ morale by prioritizing solutions that enhance their well-being.

