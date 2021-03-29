UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIG Underlines Need For Setting Up Trauma Centre In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

AIG underlines need for setting up trauma centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General Sindh Hyderabad Dr. Jamil Ahmed has on Monday underlined the need of establishment of a trauma centre in Hyderabad for the facilitation of locals.

The trauma centre which established in Hyderabad in the recent past was constructed at wrong place, the AIG claimed while addressing a seminar, organized at a local press club in connection with World Head Injury Day.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed also emphasized the need of taking strict action against one wheeling which claimed the lives of youth. The road accidents are on rise due to violation of traffic rules and speedy driving of the people particularly youth, he said and added that the citizens particularly parents should play their due role in controlling such incidents.

He said that the previous trauma centre was established at the wrong place near central prison Hyderabad where due to security jammers, the telephone calls could not be attended therefore it was converted into a skin diseases centre.

There is the need of setting up a trauma centre at such a point where the persons of fatal injuries could be shifted without any difficulty, he added.

The AIG said that traffic jams are the key issue for the citizens of Hyderabad and the Police making efforts to ensure implementation of an effective traffic management system.

Among others, Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr. Bikha Ram Deverjani and MPA Rashid Kilji also addressed the participants of the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh World Police Road Traffic Rashid Hyderabad Wheeling

Recent Stories

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

27 minutes ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

27 minutes ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

1 hour ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

2 hours ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.