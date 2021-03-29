AIG underlines need for setting up trauma centre in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General Sindh Hyderabad Dr. Jamil Ahmed has on Monday underlined the need of establishment of a trauma centre in Hyderabad for the facilitation of locals.

The trauma centre which established in Hyderabad in the recent past was constructed at wrong place, the AIG claimed while addressing a seminar, organized at a local press club in connection with World Head Injury Day.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed also emphasized the need of taking strict action against one wheeling which claimed the lives of youth. The road accidents are on rise due to violation of traffic rules and speedy driving of the people particularly youth, he said and added that the citizens particularly parents should play their due role in controlling such incidents.

He said that the previous trauma centre was established at the wrong place near central prison Hyderabad where due to security jammers, the telephone calls could not be attended therefore it was converted into a skin diseases centre.

There is the need of setting up a trauma centre at such a point where the persons of fatal injuries could be shifted without any difficulty, he added.

The AIG said that traffic jams are the key issue for the citizens of Hyderabad and the Police making efforts to ensure implementation of an effective traffic management system.

Among others, Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Dr. Bikha Ram Deverjani and MPA Rashid Kilji also addressed the participants of the seminar.