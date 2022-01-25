AIG visits City Police Station Shujabad, directs for activation of front desk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Punjab Police Zafar Iqbal here on Tuesday visited City Police Station Shujabad and directed the officers to establish front desk to facilitate the masses.

According to official sources, the AIG also met different visitors and heard their issues.

He issued certain instructions for redressal of people's woes. He directed the officers to establish and activate front desk without any delay to improve the quality of service. The police officials should be polite in dealing with citizens. Investigation of cases should be done on pure merit basis. No negligence should be taken in complying court orders. The officers should submit complete challan of each case.