AIG Visits LU Hospital To Inspect Treatment Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:22 PM

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Hyderabad region Dr. Jamil Ahmed Tuesday visited Liaquat University Hospital's city branch and inspected medical facilities being provided to the poor patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Hyderabad region Dr. Jamil Ahmed Tuesday visited Liaquat University Hospital's city branch and inspected medical facilities being provided to the poor patients.

On his arrival, Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore and Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi received the AIG and briefed him regarding modern treatment facilities being given to the people.

The AIG along with hospital management took a round of the different wards including children emergency, Paeds ICU, Paeds Nursery, Interventional cardiology, medical ICU, surgical ICU, Gastroenterology unit, dialysis ward and CCTV command and control centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the AIG expressed satisfaction over the state of the art hospital available in Hyderabad.

He also inquired after the health of the patients admitted in different wards and said civil hospital Hyderabad was one of the best medical institutes where free of cost treatment facilities are being provided to poor patients.

He also inspected the pacemaker of a heart procedure being carried out at the Cath Lab of Cardiology department.

The AIG was told that heart patients are being provided free of cost Angiography, Angioplasty facilities including provision of stents.

The MS and Director Admin informed that as many as 1900 admitted patients were treated on a daily basis while 11000 patients are being checked at the OPD of the hospital.

The Additional MS Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, AMS Dr. Shaukat Lakho, Dr. Kashif Memon and others were also present on occasion.

