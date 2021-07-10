AIG visits police headquarters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Sukkur, Kamran Afzal on Saturday paid a visit to police headquarters Sukkur.

All senior and junior officers welcomed the AIG upon his arrival.

The AIG also interacted with the cops.

During the visit, he announced that he would also be paying surprise visits to the police stations across the Sukkur zone while issuing directions to the police officials to update the record or be ready for strict departmental action.