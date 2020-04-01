UrduPoint.com
AIG Visits Quarantine Centre And Other Sealed Areas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Additional inspector General (AIG) Sukkur, Dr Kamran Afzal, Wednesday visited a quarantine centre established at Labour Colony and different sealed areas in the Sukkur and Khairpur in view of suspected Covid-19 patients and distributed cash rewards among police officials deputed in these areas.

The AIG along with SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo and other senior police officials visited different areas of Sukkur and Khairpur districts on Wednesday sealed following the suspects of Covid-19 patients and distributed cash rewards among police officials deployed in these localities and also encouraged the police officials performing duties with commitment and dedication amidst prevailing outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

On his visit, the AIG Dr Kamran lauded commitment of police officials deployed in these areas he lauded commitment and dedication of police, Rangers and other other personnel of law enforcement agencies deployed in these localities to serve the public at this hour of crisis.

