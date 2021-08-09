AIG Zubair Hashmi Takes Charge Of NHMP North Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Zubair Hashmi on Monday took the charge of NHMP, North Region.
In a statement, Spokesman NHMP said that DIG Motorway North region Ashfaq Ahmed received him on the occasion. He was also presented guard of honour by a smartly Police contingent.
Zubair Hashmi was earlier serving in the National Highways and Motorway Police Central Region.