AIG Zubair Hashmi takes charge of NHMP North region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Zubair Hashmi on Monday took the charge of NHMP, North Region.

In a statement, Spokesman NHMP said that DIG Motorway North region Ashfaq Ahmed received him on the occasion. He was also presented guard of honour by a smartly Police contingent.

Zubair Hashmi was earlier serving in the National Highways and Motorway Police Central Region.