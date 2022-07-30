UrduPoint.com

AIGP Activates Mechanism To Settle Disputes Out Of Court

July 30, 2022

AIGP activates mechanism to settle disputes out of court

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has activated police station based reconciliation committee in Multan and looks forward to expanding it across south Punjab to resolve petty disputes out of court.

Under the initiative of CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar, the AIGP administered oath to the total 217 members of 31 reconciliation committees at the police stations of Multan district. It would allow the police to focus on serious crimes, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

The seven-member committees are now functional at each police station and were ready to resolve petty disputes subject to parties' consent.

Dr Ehsan commended CPO Haidar for the initiative. Terming it as an inspiration for the rest of the district police chiefs to follow, he announced to replicate the Multan mechanism across entire south Punjab.

All 217 members of reconciliation committees pledged that they would use their capabilities and energies in an impartial manner while deciding disputes. They said that they would be deciding matters with honesty, and without any discrimination on the basis of political affiliation or on any other basis. They also pledged to maintain secrecy of the disputes and the parties involved.

Domestic disputes among relatives or between couples, brawls and monetary disputes would be decided by the committees.

The AIGP, however, said that serious offenses would not come under the ambit of the committees and urged members to report serious crimes to police without any delay.

SSP Operations Hussam Bin Iqbal, SP City Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SDPOs, SHOs and other officials had attended the ceremony.

