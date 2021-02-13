The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed on Saturday said that society could achieve progress only after making women empowered and skilled

Speaking at a shields distribution ceremony, organized by a non-governmental organization Seed, at Arts Council Latifabad here, the Additional IGP said the recognition being given to the society's outperforming women in the event would encourage more women.

"The events like these work as oxygen in the society for the people who nurture aspiration to achieve something in their lives," he observed.

Ahmed asked the police to dispense their duty with commitment and protect the weaker segments of the society from exploitation.

The Additional IGP assured that the police would play their role in women empowerment. The District Health Officer Muhammad Jumman, notable healthpractitioner Dr Aslam Pervez, Senior Vice President of Seed Sabeen, Javed and others also spoke.