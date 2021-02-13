UrduPoint.com
AIGP Assures Police's Role In Women's Empowerment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:53 PM

AIGP assures police's role in women's empowerment

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed on Saturday said that society could achieve progress only after making women empowered and skilled

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed on Saturday said that society could achieve progress only after making women empowered and skilled.

Speaking at a shields distribution ceremony, organized by a non-governmental organization Seed, at Arts Council Latifabad here, the Additional IGP said the recognition being given to the society's outperforming women in the event would encourage more women.

"The events like these work as oxygen in the society for the people who nurture aspiration to achieve something in their lives," he observed.

Ahmed asked the police to dispense their duty with commitment and protect the weaker segments of the society from exploitation.

The Additional IGP assured that the police would play their role in women empowerment. The District Health Officer Muhammad Jumman, notable healthpractitioner Dr Aslam Pervez, Senior Vice President of Seed Sabeen, Javed and others also spoke.

