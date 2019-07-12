AIGP condoles with family of two siblings killed after kidnapping

The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region, Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naeem Ahmad Shaikh visited residence of two slain siblings here in GOR colony and expressed condolences with the bereaved family

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region, Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naeem Ahmad Shaikh visited residence of two slain siblings here in GOR colony and expressed condolences with the bereaved family

Jamali strongly condemned the inhuman act of barbarism and assured that culprits will be brought to justice.

He said sections of Anti Terrorism Act would be inserted in the case and it would be tried in Anti Terrorism Court.

The AIGP said police have collected all sufficient evidences and further details would be announced on Saturday. Case has to be registered in that police station in whose jurisdiction crime had been occurred, AIGP informed.

Jamali said that SSP Hyderabad was himself supervising the case and he was satisfied with police investigation.

He said he will recommend Sindh Govt for financial assistance of bereaved family.