AIGP Directs SHOs To Pay Respect To Teachers Visiting Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq Thursday ordered staff at police stations including SHOs to pay respect to teachers when they visit the police stations and resolve their complaints on priority.

In a statement issued by spokesman, the AIGP said that complainants who visit police stations must also be given due respect adding that there should be proper seating facility for them and they be extended all out help for redressal of their grievances.

He ordered all police officials to be polite in dealing with the public and resolve their problems to earn respect and elevate stature of police in public eye.

