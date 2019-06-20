UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIGP Dr Aftab To Take Charge As IGP Sindh From June 22-28

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:58 PM

AIGP Dr Aftab to take charge as IGP Sindh from June 22-28

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Establishment and Training CPO Sindh, Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan will take charge of the office of Inspector General of Sindh Police from June 22 to 28, in addition to his own duties.

Dr Aftab was assigned the acting charge of IGP Sindh Office, because IG Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was scheduled to proceed Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom on June 22, to attend Terrorism and Social Media Conference from June 24 to 27, said a statement on Thursday.

