AIGP For Increasing Reliance Over Modern Technology
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 06:58 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Investigation Muhammad Alam Shinwari on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were increasing reliance over modern technology to prevent crime incidents and timely completion of investigation process.
He stated this while presiding over a high-level meeting held here at the Range Police Office Dera Ismail Khan which was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, SPs Investigation of Dera, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower.
Speaking on this occasion, AIGP Muhammad Alam Shinwari said that the training was being given to all the investigation officers regarding adaption of modern techniques and use of modern forensic and geo-fencing in investigation process of heinous crimes.
Moreover, he said, the reliance on modern technologies was being increased in the investigation process.
He added that the professional matters including improvement in investigation system, eradication of crimes, and resolving citizens’ issues were being ensured with the cooperation among police, prosecution and other agencies.
The AIGP said that respecting basic human rights was the top priority of police, adding, the outlaws should be arrested and brought to justice immediately in case of any crime.
He said the protection of life and property of people and provision of speedy justice were among the responsibilities of the police.
He said the public should also fully cooperate with the police to control crime so that a prosperous and crime-free society could be established.
Earlier, RPO Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti briefed the meeting in detail about the issues being faced by the police in the investigation process.
He said the coordination and mutual cooperation between the police and prosecution should be made more effective in order to improve the investigation system so that the punishment of the accused in the cases could be ensured.
