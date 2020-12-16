AIGP for launching crackdown against criminals, POs across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Zafar Iqbal Wednesday said that crackdown was being launched against criminals and proclaimed offenders (POs) across the region.

He directed all regional and district police officials to utilize all operational resources and manpower for completion of Punjab government's crime free vision.

The AIGP expressed these views while conducting video link conference and addressing the meeting with officials at Regional Police Office here.

He said the policy of lodging each small case was imposed so that justice could be provided to masses on merit.

He said that audit will be made of all statistics of crimes and police initiatives against it and legal action regularly and strict departmental action will be taken over bogus statistics, under the directions of Punjab IGP Inam Ghani.

While giving briefing, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that he personally reviewed the proceedings on heinous cases.

He said that authentic legal terms were constituted for following the under-trial cases effectively.

CPO Mian Mahboob Rasheed said that action will be taken against SHOs and other officials over poor performance so that war against crimes could be won.

Meanwhile, the law and order situation was reviewed in detail and important decisions made on various administrative issues.