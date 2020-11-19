AIGP for maintaining liaison among police, business community

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Dr Jamil Ahmed Thursday said there was a need of maintaining coordination between Hyderabad police and the city's trade and industry in order to maintain law and order

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Dr Jamil Ahmed Thursday said there was a need of maintaining coordination between Hyderabad police and the city's trade and industry in order to maintain law and order.

Addressing a reception hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) at its office here, Ahmed said Hyderabad was an ideal city for investment and the peace would further add to the scope of investment.

He said the purpose of his interaction with the representatives of the trade and industry was to hear their issues, complaints and suggestions and to resolve the same. The AIGP said Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Ali Buriro, who rescued a child who was subjected to rape in Kashmore, had raised morale of the police force.

"We want to ensure better policing so that the trade and industry may prosper in a peaceful environment," he said.

Ahmed observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the business environment not only in Pakistan but across the globe. He expressed satisfaction over performance of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio for maintaining law and order in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the HCCI's President Fahad Hussain Shaikh and other office bearers received the guest and honoured him with the traditional gifts of Sindhi cap and Ajrak.