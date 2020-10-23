UrduPoint.com
AIGP For Stringent Action Against Elements Spreading Sectarianism

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:53 PM

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr Jamil Ahmed, chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for the 12th Rabi ul Awal festivities and rallies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr Jamil Ahmed, chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for the 12th Rabi ul Awal festivities and rallies.

The meeting, which took place at Ahmed's office in Bhitai Nagar here on Friday, was attended by the DIGs of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah police ranges besides other subordinate police officials.

The Additional IGP directed the police officers to ensure active coordination with organizers of the rallies, processions and mahafil-e-naat in order to put in place foolproof security.

"Stringent action should be taken against the elements found spreading sectarianism or those indulging in provocative acts," he said.

Ahmed directed the police officers to deploy both the plainclothesmen and those in the uniform for security of the rallies, processions and other events. He added that the police should set up pickets and carry out snap checking.

The additional IGP asked the officials to launch a crackdown against the outlaws and those declared absconders. He also issued strict directives for taking action against the banned items in collaboration with the Customs.

