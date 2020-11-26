UrduPoint.com
AIGP For Stringent Compliance Of Covid-19 SOPs By Police Personnel

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

AIGP for stringent compliance of Covid-19 SOPs by Police personnel

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr Jamil Ahmed, has directed all of the region's DIGs and SSPs to ensure implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in their respective jurisdictions

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday, that the police officers had been asked to ensure that the policemen deployed at the public places and those engaged in Covid-19 related duties followed the SOPs. The Additional IGP said the police personnel would have to first follow the SOPs themselves before asking the common people to do the same. The spokesman said the DIGs and the SSP had been directed to take disciplinary action against the policemen who did not implement the SOPs.

He said all the policemen should wear masks, maintain distance and keep hand sanitizers.

