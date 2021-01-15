UrduPoint.com
AIGP For Taking All Possible Steps To Curb Crimes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

AIGP for taking all possible steps to curb crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Dr Jamil Ahmed Friday directed the policemen to take all possible steps to curb crimes and to avail the scientific methods of investigation to achieve optimal results.

The AIGP issued these directives while chairing a high level meeting here at his office with DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Larik and AIGP Establishment Karamullah Soomro.

The police spokesman informed that the DIGs on the occasion gave a briefing to the AIGP about the law and order situation in their respective ranges.

According to him, the AIGP emphasized on the need of bolstering the community policing as a tool of curbing crimes.

"The distance between the people and the police could also be reduced with the help of the community policing," Ahmed said.

The spokesman said the AIGP directed the DIGs to take concrete steps against the professional beggars in order to stop that social evil.

Ahmed also directed the officers to expedite the process of the departmental promotions so that the young officers could be promoted to the next grades without wasting precious time of their lives.

The AIGP said the elements using the platforms of the social media to harass women and children should be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law, according to the spokesman.

Ahmed assured that the steps were being taken for welfare of the cops because the government wanted to provide all possible facilities to the police force.

