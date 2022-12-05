UrduPoint.com

AIGP Hears Appeals Of Cops Via Video Link

Published December 05, 2022

AIGP hears appeals of cops via video link

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq Monday listened the appeals of police employees from Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalnagar via the video link, a step seen as cost effective and speed up departmental accountability procedure.

AIGP heared appeals of 38 police employees from DG Khan and Bahawalnagar districts wherein they had challenged the punishments awarded to them on different complaints. The appeals were decided on merit by the AIGP South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, spokesman said.

He said that police was employing modern technology to speed up the process of accountability within the department.

