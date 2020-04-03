UrduPoint.com
AIGP Hyderabad Transfers Three DSPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:38 PM

The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad Region, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, has reshuffled three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad Region, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, has reshuffled three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in the region.

According to an office order issued here on Friday, Sub Divisional Officer Matiari DSP Liaquat Ali Talpur has been posted as SDPO Husri, Hyderabad.

DSP Shahnawaz Memon, who was SDPO Husri, has been posted as SDPO Matiari while DSP Headquarters Sujawal Abdul Qadir Memon has been posted as DSP Traffic Latifabad, Hyderabad.

