KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday performed the inauguration of well-equipped Crime Scene Unit (CSU) in Clifton Police Station (P.S.).

DIGP South Zone Sharjeel Karim Kharal, DIGP Investigation Sindh Jawed Akber Riaz, SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer, SSP City Muqadas Haider, SP Clifton Suhai Aziz and others were present on the occasion.