AIGP Inaugurates Latest HRMIS System At His Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

AIGP inaugurates latest HRMIS system at his office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal Monday inaugurated latest Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) at his office to maintain record of service, promotions and transfers of the police officials.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony here, the AIGP said the department was paying special focus on careers management of police officers/officials across the South Punjab. He said the service record of all police officials has been made online in order to proper monitor their performance.

He said that proper system would be made for posting in field of police officers through checking record of the employees from HRMIS.

The AIGP said the welfare of police officials was priority and various initiatives were being taken for this purpose.

Giving briefing on the occasion, South Punjab Assistant Inspector General of Police Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah said that HRMIS has been made active at Punjab Inspector General of Police office and other officers also. He said the latest system would guide about strength of police officials at all police stations.

