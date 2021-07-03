UrduPoint.com
AIGP Inaugurates Urban Flooding Rescue Unit At SSU Headquarters

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Saturday, inaugurated Urban Flooding Rescue Unit at headquarters of Special Security Unit of Sindh Police.

The Urban Flooding Rescue unit, equipped with the latest rescue gadgets and small boats, will work under the supervision of DIG Security and Emergency Services division, Maqsood Ahmed.

Briefing at the occasion, the DIG Security informed that the Rescue Unit would stay alert round-the-clock to respond to any situation during heavy rainfall.

Earlier, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas visited Special Security Unit headquarters where he was welcomed by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division, Commandant SSU and other senior officers. The AIGP was presented guard of honor by contingent of SSU.

Minhas presided over a meeting at SSU conference hall where he was briefed about different sections of the unit by the DIG Security.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, SSP Court Police Ch. Asad, SP Security-II Amjad Hayat, SP FSC Abdul Qayoom Pitafi, SP Madadgar-15 Abdullah Memon, SP SSU Irum Awan, SP Chowkandi Dr. Najeeb, and SP Security-I Asghar Usman attended the meeting.

AIGP Karachi commended the professional policing standards maintained in the Special Security Unit with reference to course of work in management, administration and counter terrorism operations and endeavours to further enhancement in professionalism as per international standard.

Later, Yaqoob Minhas also witnessed the mock exercise conducted by the commandos of Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T) and the DIG Security and Commandant SSU presented shields to the Additional IG Karachi.

