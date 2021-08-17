AIGP inspects security arrangements for Muharam processions in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional IG Police Dr. Jamil Ahmed and DIG Sharjeel Kharal on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for "Jamaitiun Jo Pir" (a traditional mourning procession to be taken out at midnight of Muharam 7 and 8).

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Salam Shaikh, ASP Cantt Ahmed Chaudhry and ASP City Alena Rajpar, Dr. Jamil Ahmed and DIG Kharal inspected procession routes and expressed satisfaction over security measures adopted by district Police.

In a briefing, the SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh informed that "Jamaitiun Jo Pir" was a traditional mourning procession which is being practiced since centuries.

Security of this mourning procession is being monitored through cameras and a control room was already set up to check the whole movements of the mourners, SSP said.

AIGP and DIG also visited control room and personally monitored the mourning procession activities.

They met with the officers deputed on security duty and asked them to perform their responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

The mourning processions of Muharam 8 are underway and SSP was personally monitoring these processions, Police spokesman said.