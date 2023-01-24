UrduPoint.com

AIGP Karachi Pays Surprise Visits To Checking Points, Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 08:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho made surprise visits to snap-checking points and police stations of District East, District South after ordering a general hold-up late Monday night.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police on Tuesday, at the snap checking point of Bahadurabad police station, Shahrah-e-Faisal near Lal Qila restaurant, the checking procedure was reviewed and further instructions were issued to the officers.

During his visit to Shahrah-e-Faisal police station, he expressed his annoyance over the non-cleanliness of the police station and lock-up room.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Shahrah Faisal was suspended for not reporting the checkpoint on the police control and not following the snap-checking SOP of Karachi Police.

In district South, the Additional IGP Karachi reprimanded the Additional SHO Defence police station and the personnel for not being alert at the checkpoint and issued an order to deduct their two years of service.

On his visit to Darakshan police station, the Karachi Police Chief visited the duty officer room, the head muharrar office and the lockup and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and better arrangements at the police station.

