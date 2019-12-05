AIGP Karachi visits different areas of city to review progress of anti-encroachments operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday visited different areas of district Central and West to review the progress of anti-encroachments operations being conducted by the police

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon during his visits was flanked by Deputy IGP- West Zone Ameen Yousufzai, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao and SSP West Fida Hussain Janwari, said a statement.

The AIGP expressed his satisfaction over the removal of encroachments, which were causing traffic disruptions in the city.

He also discussed measures with the district officers regarding elimination of encroachments.

He also gave instructions for further operations at certain locations.

He, on the occasion, reiterated to work with other relevant agencies to eliminate encroachments across the city.