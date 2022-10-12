Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officials concerned to arrest the criminal involved in murdering a boy after physically assaulting him in Kacha Khue police area of district Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officials concerned to arrest the criminal involved in murdering a boy after physically assaulting him in Kacha Khue police area of district Khanewal.

Taking notice of the murder case on Wednesday, the additional IGP directed DPO Khanewal to personally monitor the investigation process and sought detailed report from him. He also directed DPO for early arrest of the criminal involved in the heinous crime.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven-year old Muhammad Hassan resident of Rahim Yar Khan was living at his uncle's house at Kacha Khoh, an accused Rashid allegedly took him to nearby crop fields and physically assaulted him. He escaped from the scene after killing the boy.

Later, the district police officer visited the crime site and said that special police teams have been formed and the criminal would be behind the bar soon.