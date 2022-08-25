UrduPoint.com

AIGP Orders JIT Formation To Investigate Minor Girl's Rape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq Thursday ordered City Police Officer (CPO) Multan to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate rape of a minor girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq Thursday ordered City Police Officer (CPO) Multan to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate rape of a minor girl.

The AIGP also put a seasoned investigator SP Investigations DG Khan Rab Nawaz Tulla at the disposal of CPO Multan for a month to help in investigation of the incident.

Dr Ehsan said that the owing to the sensitivity of the case, he had issued order to form the JIT. At least two SP rank officials should be part of the JIT to track down the culprits and bring them to justice.

The rape of the minor girl was reported to Gulgasht police in Multan city on June 28.

