AIGP Orders Posting, Transfer Of Four Police Officers BS-16-17

Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:29 PM

AIGP orders posting, transfer of four police officers BS-16-17

Additional Inspector General Police Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Friday notified posting and transfer of four police officers of Grade 16 and 17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General Police Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Friday notified posting and transfer of four police officers of Grade 16 and 17.

A notification issued here said that DSP Security Police school of Tactics Hayatabad Peshawar Allama Iqbal has been transferred and posted as DPO Razar Swabi, Acting SDPO Razar Swabi Inspector Ejaz Ali has been transferred and posted as CPO Office.

Similarly, Grade-17 officer Saeed Khan has been posted as DPO Saddar Circle CCP Peshawar and Grade-16 officer Acting DSP Security CCP Peshawar Zahid Alam has been transferred and posted as DSP Regi.

