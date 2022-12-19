AIGP orders ramps, wheelchairs at all police stations to facilitate disabled persons

Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said on Monday that provision of ramps and wheelchairs was the basic right of disabled persons for their hassle-free movement and these would be made available at all police stations soon.

AIGP has ordered all the regional, district and city police officers in South Punjab to make this basic necessity of life available to disabled persons at every police station so that they can be able to visit police stations whenever they need police help.

The initiative would elevate the stature of police and enhance its image, spokesman said in a statement quoting AIGP.

AIGP also ordered police hierarchy in South Punjab to be respectful to teachers whenever they visit their offices. He also awarded Rs 5000 cash prize for SHO Daira Deen Panah for treating a teacher with respect during visit to police station, spokesman added.